UPDATE: RCMP investigating police-involved shooting in Whitehorse

Police are revealing more information about the circumstances in Porter Creek neighbourhood

RCMP are revealing more details about an ongoing police situation in the Porter Creek area. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

RCMP have released limited details about a police-involved shooting after announcing an incident in Whitehorse’s Porter Creek neighbourhood.

In a release from earlier on Sept. 29, police described the scene as an “ongoing police situation.”

The release indicated the incident that began at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 is “active and evolving.”

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area of Centennial Street, 14 Avenue and Elm Street until further notice.

In the release, police said they have been notifying neighbours in the immediate vicinity.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, according to police.

An RCMP communications officer said the scene is being held and officers are still on the scene.

More information will be released at a media availability on the afternoon of Sept. 29.

