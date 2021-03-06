RCMP hosting internet safety webinars for parents and caregivers

Two webinars teaching internet safety for parents will take place later this month.
“Internet Safety and Digital Literacy for Parents and Caregivers” will take place on March 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.
“Online Sexual Predation and Exploitation: What is the threat and what can caregivers do to help minimize the risks” will take place on March 25 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Both webinars are free for participants. Links and passwords will be shared to all schools, RCMP say.
Whitehorse RCMP will host the presentations in partnership with The White Hatter, a B.C. organization that specializes in internet safety education.
“In recent years, the RCMP have seen a drastic increase in child pornography, extortion and child luring type offences,” RCMP said in a press release issued March 3.
“Whitehorse RCMP believes that it is beneficial to provide parents with extra information on how to keep children safe online.”
