RCMP, Coroner’s Office seek public assistance in identifying a deceased man

The Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit and the Yukon Coroner’s Office are looking for public help to identify a man who was found dead in Lake LaBerge in May 2016.

The man was found wearing three layers of clothes, size eight work boots, and with a knife in a sheath on his belt. The clothes were medium and the boots were Dakota steel-toed insulated work boots. The knife was a black-handled “shiv” hunting-style knife.

The deceased was discovered without identification and it is unknown how long he may have been in the lake.

Medical and dental tests suggest the following characteristics:

  • estimated age between 17-34 years old (in 2016);
  • height of 5’1” – 5’4”;
  • no tattoos or other identifying features such as scars;
  • no dental fillings;
  • missing upper left tooth; and
  • significant crowding of the upper and lower front teeth, with the two central upper front teeth being somewhat prominent.

Why the reason the man entered the water, and where, remain a mystery. Over the past five years, the investigation has been “extensive” but the man remains unidentified.

Investigators have recently have partnered with Texas-based Othram Inc. to use advanced DNA testing to assist with identification.

The early genetic analysis points to the man having distant relatives in Quebec, Saskatchewan, and B.C. The RCMP will continue to work with Othram to identify the man as “someone is missing their loved one.”

If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact the M Division Historical Case Unit via telephone at 867-667-5550 or email MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

RCMP

