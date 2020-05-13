RCMP continues search for missing Whitehorse woman

A poster of missing Ayla Sanders is taped to a pole on Main Street in Whitehorse on April 30. The Yukon RCMP is continuing to ask the public for help in finding Sanders who went missing more than three weeks ago. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Yukon RCMP is continuing to ask the public for help in finding a Whitehorse woman who went missing more than three weeks ago.

Ayla Sanders, 28, was last seen leaving her downtown Whitehorse apartment on April 17.

Sanders stands five-foot-eight, weighs 108 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue onesie pyjamas with white polar bears on them.

Her father, Chris Moir, previously told the News that his daughter also goes by “Ellah” and wears glasses.

Yukon RCMP said in a press release May 12 that its Historical Case Unit has taken over the investigation.

The unit “is currently focusing their efforts in the Miles Canyon and Schwatka Lake areas of Whitehorse and have conducted searches via air, boat and ground with assistance from Whitehorse detachment,” the press release says.

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

missing person