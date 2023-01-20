RCMP conduct search warrant as part of ‘serious, ongoing investigation’ at Riverdale home

Police say schools have not been locked down

RCMP vehicle seen in Whitehorse on April 19, 2022. Police are responding to an “ongoing incident” at a residence in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood, according to a public advisory. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

RCMP responded to an “ongoing incident” at a residence in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood on the morning of Jan. 20.

A Jan. 20 public advisory provides an update on situation. In the advisory, Whitehorse RCMP’s General Investigation Section and the Yukon RCMP’s Critical Incident Program conducted a search warrant related to a “serious, ongoing investigation.”

Police previously indicated there would be an increased police presence in the area, but the police activity has ended, according to the latest advisory.

Schools and the public in the area are not in “immediate danger”, according to the earlier release.

No schools have been locked down, RCMP communications told the News by phone. Police would not provide more details about the incident but said more information will be released.

A screenshot of an email from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Secondary to parents states the school was put in a “hold and secure” out of an “abundance of caution”. The email indicates police were dealing with a situation near the school. In the email, that means students must stay in the classroom while instruction goes on. The email indicates all students and staff are safe and there is “low risk” of being harmed.

RCMP had been asking people to stay away from the police activity and not to share information about the incident and the locations on social media.

