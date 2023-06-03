RCMP charge 2 men for drug trafficking

Two men have been charged with drug trafficking and related offences after the RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Azure Road in Crestview, according to police.

The May 27 operation was led by the Yukon RCMP crime reduction unit, with the assistance of the Whitehorse detachment, the Yukon RCMP’s critical incident program and emergency response team members from the Northwest Territories and Alberta, according to a May 31 statement.

Hamza Omar Yassin of Richmond, B.C. and Salah Ali Aden of Edmonton, Alta. were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Both were charged with trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Other offences include possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and money laundering.

During the execution of the search warrant, RCMP said it seized more $130,000, a large quantity (694 grams) of what is believed to be cocaine packaged for resale, cell phones, scales and packaging materials.

Investigators also seized a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, which is alleged to have been used during the commission of offences.

Yassin, 22, and Aden, 23, appeared in territorial court on May 28 and were remanded in custody until May 29 when they were released on bail with conditions to leave the Yukon and return only for court appearances.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Whitehorse on July 12.

Yukon RCMP Supt. Lindsay Ellis noted the primary mandate of the Yukon RCMP crime reduction unit is to detect, disrupt and prevent organized crime from operating in the territory.

“This investigation provides a snapshot of the organized crime activity taking place in the Yukon including the drug trafficking that is occurring in Whitehorse that is destined for our communities within the territory,” she said. “This investigation has disrupted the flow of drugs into our Yukon communities and removed over $100,000 out of the hands of criminals.”

