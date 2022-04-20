UPDATE: RCMP arrest individual in Whistle Bend

Police have been attending a situation in Whistle Bend since early this morning. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon RCMP say they have “peacefully” arrested an individual in Whistle Bend after attending a scenario that lasted most of the day.

Police first posted a warning to Facebook around 7:45 a.m., asking residents to steer clear of 35 Tarahne Way.

“Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media,” the post said.

It continued to say that the situation was “contained” but asked Whistle Bend residents to keep their distance.

“This matter is still unfolding. We cannot discuss ongoing events,” it said.

Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services shared that police were still on the scene around 12:30 p.m.

“The situation remains contained,” they said in a tweet. “For safety reasons, please do not share police activity on social media.”

Police updated that the situation resolved in an arrest just before 4:30 p.m.

More information on the nature of the event will be released shortly, RCMP say.