UPDATE: RCMP arrest individual in Whistle Bend

Police have been attending a situation in Whistle Bend since early this morning. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Police have been attending a situation in Whistle Bend since early this morning. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon RCMP say they have “peacefully” arrested an individual in Whistle Bend after attending a scenario that lasted most of the day.

Police first posted a warning to Facebook around 7:45 a.m., asking residents to steer clear of 35 Tarahne Way.

“Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media,” the post said.

It continued to say that the situation was “contained” but asked Whistle Bend residents to keep their distance.

“This matter is still unfolding. We cannot discuss ongoing events,” it said.

Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services shared that police were still on the scene around 12:30 p.m.

“The situation remains contained,” they said in a tweet. “For safety reasons, please do not share police activity on social media.”

Police updated that the situation resolved in an arrest just before 4:30 p.m.

More information on the nature of the event will be released shortly, RCMP say.

Previous story
Yukon government restricts Minto Mine’s operations until cleanup security paid

Just Posted

Up to 83 per cent of school council seats in the territory could be left vacant if Yukoners do not put their names forward as candidates, Elections Yukon said in a news release issued on April 19. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News file)
Up to 83% of school council seats still empty as election deadline approaches

Police have been attending a situation in Whistle Bend since early this morning. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
UPDATE: RCMP arrest individual in Whistle Bend

The territory’s midwifery program has been delayed since regulations took effect on April 15, 2021. A small group of supporters with the Yukon Association for Birth Choices attended the Yukon Legislature on April 14 to show their opinion. (Yukon Association for Birth Choices/Facebook)
One year after regulations, the Yukon still has zero midwives

april 20 2022
WYATT’S WORLD