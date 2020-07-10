UPDATE: Missing woman located

UPDATE: Whitehorse RCMP say Janelle Abel has been located and is safe.
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Janelle Abel.
Abel was last heard from on July 5, and is described as a 5’7” Indigenous woman with long black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abel is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.
Neither information on Abel’s last known location nor a photo of Abel were provided by police.
