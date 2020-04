Ayla Sanders was last seen leaving her residence in downtown Whitehorse on April 17.

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Ayla Sanders, 28, was last seen on April 17 when she left her downtown residence in Whitehorse. She is believed to have left on foot.

Sanders is described as 5’8” (173 centimetres) and 108 pounds (49 kilograms) with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

missing personWhitehorse RCMP