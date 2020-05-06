Carla Rochelle Gage was last seen leaving her residence in Carmacks on May 6. (RCMP handout)

RCMP ask for assistance in locating Carmacks woman

Carla Rochelle Gage was last seen in pyjama bottoms and a pink t-shirt

UPDATE: Carla Rochelle Gage has been located.

Yukon RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Carmacks woman.

Carla Rochelle Gage, 44, was last seen leaving her residence in Carmacks at 9:20 a.m. on May 6 and RCMP are concerned for her well-being.

Gage is described as five-foot-five and 158 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in pyjama bottoms and a pink t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Gage’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carmacks RCMP at 867-863-5555.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

missing personRCMP

