RCMP ask for assistance in locating Carmacks woman

Carla Rochelle Gage was last seen leaving her residence in Carmacks on May 6. (RCMP handout)

UPDATE: Carla Rochelle Gage has been located.

Yukon RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Carmacks woman.

Carla Rochelle Gage, 44, was last seen leaving her residence in Carmacks at 9:20 a.m. on May 6 and RCMP are concerned for her well-being.

Gage is described as five-foot-five and 158 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in pyjama bottoms and a pink t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Gage’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carmacks RCMP at 867-863-5555.

