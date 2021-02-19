RCMP arrest Saskatchewan murder suspect

Yukon RCMP have arrested a man suspected of attempted murder from outside the territory.

Kirk Andrew Rudolph, 51, is accused of attempted murder in Lemsford Regional Park, Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit believed Rudolph had recently travelled to Whitehorse and requested help from the Yukon unit. Rudolph was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Yukon RCMP and Crime Reduction Team located Rudolph’s vehicle in the Porter Creek industrial area.

Officers arrested him in the early morning of Feb. 18. They seized a number of firearms and ammunition from his vehicle and the location where he was found.

Rudolph has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson endangering life, obstructing justice and public mischief.

He will also be facing a number of firearms charges in the Yukon, RCMP say.

Rudolph is in custody awaiting transport back to Saskatchewan.

