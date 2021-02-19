(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP arrest Saskatchewan murder suspect

Yukon RCMP have arrested a man suspected of attempted murder from outside the territory.

Kirk Andrew Rudolph, 51, is accused of attempted murder in Lemsford Regional Park, Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit believed Rudolph had recently travelled to Whitehorse and requested help from the Yukon unit. Rudolph was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Yukon RCMP and Crime Reduction Team located Rudolph’s vehicle in the Porter Creek industrial area.

Officers arrested him in the early morning of Feb. 18. They seized a number of firearms and ammunition from his vehicle and the location where he was found.

Rudolph has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson endangering life, obstructing justice and public mischief.

He will also be facing a number of firearms charges in the Yukon, RCMP say.

Rudolph is in custody awaiting transport back to Saskatchewan.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Whitehorse general clinic set to open March 1 for vaccine distribution
Next story
Yukon government suing company over unfinished Carmacks arena

Just Posted

Cars pass a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse on April 21, 2020. At Whitehorse city council’s Feb. 15 meeting, members were presented with a report detailing plans that could potentially see speed limits reduced from 50 km/hr to 40 km/hr along Second and Fourth avenues and 30 km/hr on all other downtown streets. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Speed limit changes expected in spring

30 and 40 km/hr speed limit will be proposed downtown

The Yukon government has filed a $17.3-million lawsuit against a construction company and insurance company for failing to complete a new arena in Carmacks. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government suing company over unfinished Carmacks arena

The Carmacks arena project will be retendered next month, Yukon government says

A woman enters the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. Vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin March 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse general clinic set to open March 1 for vaccine distribution

The general clinic for all Whitehorse residents 18 and over to get… Continue reading

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 19, 2021

Liard First Nation signage in Watson Lake on June 26, 2020. Members of Liard First Nation will have new opportunities for heavy equipment operator training under a new agreement from the Yukon Resource Gateway Program. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)
Resource Gateway project will include training for Liard First Nation members

Training began last week for eight students at Yukon University and the Silvertip Mine.

(Submitted)
History Hunter: Kwanlin Dün — a book of history, hardship and hope

Dǎ Kwǎndur Ghày Ghàkwadîndur: Our Story in Our Words is published by… Continue reading

(File photo)
RCMP arrest Saskatchewan murder suspect

Yukon RCMP have arrested a man suspected of attempted murder from outside… Continue reading

A Faro volunteer fire department truck in 2008. In a virtual press conference on Feb. 15, Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, territorial Community Services Minister John Streicker and Faro Mayor Leonard Fabor announced the Town of Faro will have a new public works and fire hall building in 2022. (Genesee Keevil/Yukon News file)
Fire hall, public works building will be built in Faro

Wildstone Construction Ltd. awarded contract

A train on the White Pass and Yukon Route cuts through the mountains as it approaches Fraser, B.C., on May 19, 2019. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Summer season for Chilkoot Trail and White Pass railway uncertain

Regulations banning cruises in Canadian waters “puts the season in serious doubt”

John Howard Society parking at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Feb. 15. The Council of Yukon First Nations and the John Howard Society have signed a partnership. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
CYFN and John Howard Society to collaborate on services

The two organizations entered a formal partnership on Feb. 9

Premier Sandy Silver speaks at a press conference in Whitehorse on March 16, 2020. Silver wouldn’t confirm on Feb. 11 whether the party was planning on calling a spring election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Premier won’t confirm or deny possibility of a spring election

Elections Yukon says they are prepared to run a COVID-19-safe operation

Paddlers start the 2019 Yukon River Quest from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon River Quest registration set to open

Registration for the 2021 Yukon River Quest will open on Feb. 14,… Continue reading

A city council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Addressing city council in new ways

Call-in or write-in options now provided to delegates

Most Read