The Yukon RCMP have arrested a Carmacks man on multiple sexual assault charges. (File photo)

The Yukon RCMP have arrested a Carmacks man on multiple sexual assault charges. (File photo)

RCMP arrest Carmacks man following sexual assault allegations

The 52-year-old is charged with six counts of sexual assault and six of sexual interference.

The Yukon RCMP has taken a Carmacks man into custody for sexual assaults based on multiple allegations dating back more than three years.

Police say the alleged incidents in question took place between Aug. 7, 2018 and Aug. 7, 2021.

Fifty-two-year-old Graham Howard Tracey was arrested by the RCMP’s Specialized Response Unit on Sept. 16 and appeared in court in Whitehorse the following day.

He is charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

The RCMP announcement of Tracey’s arrest also includes an appeal for further information which may help with the investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the Yukon RCMP at 867-667-5555 or provide anonymous information through Crime Stoppers at 867-667-5555.

Resources are available through Victim Services by phone at 867-667-8500 or toll-free at 1-800-661-0408.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

sexual assault

Previous story
Noah Curtis seeks Whitehorse councillor seat
Next story
RCMP admit ‘major error’ in sexual assault investigation at Whitehorse school

Just Posted

Deputy Minister of Education Nicole Morgan and Assistant Deputy Minister of Education Ryan Sikkes spoke to reporters Sept. 23 in Whitehorse and acknowledged that it was a mistake not to communicate with parents about a sexual assault investigation at Hidden Valley Elementary School. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
RCMP admit ‘major error’ in sexual assault investigation at Whitehorse school

Noah Curtis will be seeking a councillor’s seat in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Submitted)
Noah Curtis seeks Whitehorse councillor seat

Tallon Williams rounds a bend while Travis Adams gives close pursuit during the YCCMA Harescramble at Area 55 on Sept. 18. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Yukon Cross Country Motorcyle Association finishes season with an Area 55 Harescramble

Current CMOH Brendan Hanley, on leave, enters the MacBride Museum to applause in downtown Whitehorse on Sept. 20, after poll returns indicate he will be the next member of parliament for the Yukon. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
The Yukon’s chief medical officer has been elected to federal office. Now what?