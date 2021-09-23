RCMP arrest Carmacks man following sexual assault allegations

The 52-year-old is charged with six counts of sexual assault and six of sexual interference.

The Yukon RCMP has taken a Carmacks man into custody for sexual assaults based on multiple allegations dating back more than three years.

Police say the alleged incidents in question took place between Aug. 7, 2018 and Aug. 7, 2021.

Fifty-two-year-old Graham Howard Tracey was arrested by the RCMP’s Specialized Response Unit on Sept. 16 and appeared in court in Whitehorse the following day.

He is charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

The RCMP announcement of Tracey’s arrest also includes an appeal for further information which may help with the investigation. Those with information are asked to contact the Yukon RCMP at 867-667-5555 or provide anonymous information through Crime Stoppers at 867-667-5555.

Resources are available through Victim Services by phone at 867-667-8500 or toll-free at 1-800-661-0408.

