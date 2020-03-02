Police approach 5051 Fifth Avenue during an incident in downtown Whitehorse on Feb. 28. A total of 16 people were arrested but no charges have been laid so far. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

RCMP arrest 16 in downtown Whitehorse

No charges laid at this point. All 16 have been released from custody

Yukon RCMP says 16 people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant on a home in downtown Whitehorse on the evening of Feb. 28.

According to a press release issued March 2, officers including some from the Yukon RCMP crime reduction unit, the critical incident program, and Safe Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) investigators searched the home at 5051 Fifth Avenue in Whitehorse.

Police say they seized suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a “significant” amount of money.

Two vehicles were also towed from the property.

All suspects have since been released from custody, the police say. Charges have not yet been laid “pending further investigation.”

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

RCMP

Previous story
UPDATED: Yukon government discontinues lawsuit over Dawson wastewater treatment plant

Just Posted

New sweat lodge program at WCC an opportunity for teaching, healing, officials say

Council of Yukon First Nations and Yukon government announced program at a press conference Feb. 28

RCMP arrest 16 in downtown Whitehorse

No charges laid at this point. All 16 have been released from custody

UPDATED: Yukon government discontinues lawsuit over Dawson wastewater treatment plant

A government lawyer filed a notice of discontinuance to Yukon Supreme Court Feb. 19.

Canadian justice system can benefit from Indigenous practices, MMIWG chief commissioner says

The Canadian justice system would benefit from learning about and adopting Indigenous… Continue reading

Turn that frown upside down: New radar monitors drivers’ speed

The sign, complete with emojis to tell you how you’re doing, will move between 10 locations in Whitehorse

Today’s mailbox: Cancer costs, Rendezvous, mining ranking

Letters to the editor published Feb. 28

Dwayne De Rosario inspires Yukon futsal teams ahead of Arctic Winter Games

The soccer great was in Whitehorse for two days of futsal sessions with local players

City news, briefly

Some news from Whitehorse council on Feb. 24

History Hunter: Yukoners honoured for their contributions to Yukon history

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association handed out the 36th Annual Yukon Heritage Awards

Yukonomist: Whitehorse through the eyes of an app

You probably don’t use an app to decide where to dine out… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: free transit

Letters to the editor published Feb. 26

Local skiers compete in 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

The event included dozens of racers competing in mass-start skate races

Most Read