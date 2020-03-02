RCMP arrest 16 in downtown Whitehorse

No charges laid at this point. All 16 have been released from custody

Police approach 5051 Fifth Avenue during an incident in downtown Whitehorse on Feb. 28. A total of 16 people were arrested but no charges have been laid so far. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Yukon RCMP says 16 people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant on a home in downtown Whitehorse on the evening of Feb. 28.

According to a press release issued March 2, officers including some from the Yukon RCMP crime reduction unit, the critical incident program, and Safe Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) investigators searched the home at 5051 Fifth Avenue in Whitehorse.

Police say they seized suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a “significant” amount of money.

Two vehicles were also towed from the property.

All suspects have since been released from custody, the police say. Charges have not yet been laid “pending further investigation.”

