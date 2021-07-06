Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)

Rapid response testing clinics planned for Old Crow and Mayo

The Yukon logged 10 new COVID-19 cases on July 6

The Yukon is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases for July 6.

There are now 147 active cases in the territory.

“The surge in COVID-19 infections continues in Whitehorse with fewer cases in communities throughout Yukon,” says a Yukon government press release issued in the late afternoon of July 6.

Of the 10 new cases, nine are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

Testing clinics in Old Crow and Mayo

Rapid response testing teams are en route to Old Crow and Mayo, officials say. Teams are comprised of nurses, cleaners and greeters.

The testing clinic in Mayo will take place on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at J.V. Clark School.

The testing clinic in Old Crow will take place on July 7, 8 and 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Chief Zzeh Gittlit School.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse at the CTAC 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

