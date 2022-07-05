Range Road in Whitehorse closed to one lane for daytime hours

Map provided by the Municipality of Whitehorse on shows section of Range Road undergoing construction. (Submitted)

Range Road reduced to single lane traffic over the next two days

A section of Range Road is under light roadwork today, starting at 7:30 a.m. and scheduled to last until 5 p.m.

The work will take place between Crow Street and the bus turnaround, as seen on the roadwork map.

The affected area will be limited to single-lane traffic and drivers are asked to reduce their speed.

Crews expect to finish construction within the next two days. Construction hours are weather dependent.

This preliminary roadwork is intended to prepare the road for future upgrades, the city says.

The City of Whitehorse asks that drivers exercise caution and adhere to construction signage and traffic controllers. Residents are encouraged to be patient while this construction is underway.

Residents are welcomed to contact the City’s Fleet and Transportation and Maintenance Department with any further questions. They can be reached at 867-668-8345.

Contact Mira Alden-Hull at mira.alden-hull@yukon-news.com

Correction: An earlier version of this story included the incorrect phone number. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.