Queer Yukon Society to hire healthcare navigator

The Queer Yukon Society will soon be able to better help 2SLGBTQIA+ Yukoners access health care services that meet their needs.

With Yukon government funding, the society is hiring a healthcare navigator whose role will be offering assistance and removing barriers to the access of healthcare.

“The navigator will work closely with health care providers to identify pathways to care and provide information to 2SLGBTQIA+ people who are seeking safe, affirming services. This includes both individual support and public-facing guidance on things like choosing a mental health practitioner and accessing gender-affirming care,” a Yukon government announcement about the funding reads.

It goes on to say that the funding for the new position aligns with the government’s commitment to end discrimination against 2SLGBTQIA+ people and the larger goal of improving the healthcare system’s accessibility to all Yukoners.

“2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and families are more likely than average to experience chronic illness or have complex medical needs, and less likely to have access to safe, affirming healthcare. For Two-Spirit, trans, nonbinary and intersex individuals in particular, accessing gender-affirming care can be an incredibly fraught and confusing process,” said Mona Luxion, the executive director of Queer Yukon Society.

“Having a health care navigator in place will be a big step toward making sure 2SLGBTQIA+ Yukoners are healthy and safe, and Queer Yukon is looking forward to working with Yukon government to roll out this position shortly.”

Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee said the creation of the position is one of the ways the government is seeking to earn the community’s trust while enabling access to relevant services and procedures.

Jeanie McLean, the Minister responsible for the Women and Gender Equity Directorate, noted that the funding was announced during transgender awareness week which serves as an important opportunity to raise awareness for 2SLGBTQIA+ issues.

