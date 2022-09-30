Public input sought on draft Kluane management plan

Hikers traverse the ridge on the descent of King’s Throne in Kluane National Park. Parks Canada is seeking input on its draft management plan for the park with open houses scheduled Oct. 4 and 6 in Burwash Landing and Haines Junction. (Yukon News file)

Two open houses focused on the draft management plan for Kluane National Park and Reserve are slated for next week in Burwash Landing and Haines Junction.

On its website, Parks Canada notes the first meeting will be in Burwash Landing on Oct. 4 at Jacquot Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the Haines Junction meeting to follow on Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Da Kų Cultural Centre.

The 28-page draft management plan was released in May, highlighting the park’s history, environment, mapping and zones. The draft plan lists four main goals with objectives. If successful, those would see a revitalization of Southern Tutchone culture and traditions in the park as well as collaboration with area First Nations to meet obligations set out in their final agreements; maintaining and improving of the integrity of ecosystems throughout the national park; enhancement of visitors’ experiences and opportunities; and providing more engagement with youth and local communities.

Parks Canada uses management plans like this one to provide the vision and direction of national parks and historic sites.

As described on its website: “It guides decision-making to ensure that natural and cultural features are protected, while directing appropriate use so that visitors can experience and enjoy these treasured places.”

Such plans are required for all national parks and historic sites and must be reviewed every 10 years.

On Sept. 12, Parks Canada began the public consultation for the draft plan, a process that will continue until Nov. 14.

Along with next week’s open houses in Burwash Landing and Haines Junction, Parks Canada has launched an online survey focused on the draft plan available online.

It is also accepting written submissions that can be emailed to pc.plankluane.pc@canada.ca or mailed to “Public Consultations” – Kluane National Park and Reserve, Box 5495, Haines Junction, Yukon, Y0B 1L0.

Following the public consultation period, a final plan will be put together. It’s expected the final plan will be approved in the spring of 2023.

The draft management plan can be reviewed on the Parks Canada website.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com