Public health notification issued for new COVID-19 case

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks during a press conference on Oct. 30. The territory’s 25th total COVID-19 case was announced on Nov. 17. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has confirmed a new case of COVID-19, bringing the territory’s total to 25 cases.

The case was announced Nov. 17 and is linked to a previous case.

The case investigation is underway and Yukon Communicable Disease Control has reached most of contacts, according to a statement announcing the new case.

A public health notification was also issued. Anyone who develops symptoms and has been to any of the three locations named should contact the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 in Whitehorse or contact the health centre in their community.

The three locations, all in Whitehorse, include Listers Motor Sports between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Nov. 10, the A&W restaurant between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, and Save-On-Foods before 1 p.m. Nov. 6.

Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle aches.

