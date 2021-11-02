Public exposure notices issued for Canada Games Centre, Whitehorse elementary schools

More COVID-19 cases, still mostly in Whitehorse

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott announced more COVID-19 cases, mostly based in Whitehorse on Nov. 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott announced more COVID-19 cases, mostly based in Whitehorse on Oct. 18. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The Yukon Government confirmed another 23 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend leaving the number of active cases at 68.

Cases continue to be focused in Whitehorse; 22 of the new cases are residents of the territory’s capital and one is a resident of Carmacks.

Since March 2020, 874 people in the Yukon have recovered from the virus and ten people have died.

Along with the COVID-19 case totals, two public exposure notices for the Canada Games Centre and schools in Whitehorse were publicized.

Anyone at the Canada Games Centre’s family pucks and sticks night between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 should monitor themselves for symptoms until Nov. 7 and get tested if symptoms develop.

An exposure notice for the Canada Games Wellness Centre between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 26 was also issued with self-isolation being recommended until Nov. 9.

Notifications of a possible exposure were also sent out for two days in late October for the Grade 6 class at École Émilie-Tremblay and three days in late October for the Grade 3 class at Holy Family Elementary.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their community health centre.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus