Public exposure notices issued for Air North flight, Canadian Tire

If present in those locations, people should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott issued two public exposure notifications on Sept. 16.

The first is for Air North flight 4N570 Vancouver to Whitehorse on Sept. 12. The departure time was 8:30 p.m.

Anyone on this flight is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, until Sept. 26, and arrange for testing if they develop symptoms.

Canadian Tire Whitehorse got exposure notices for Sept. 6 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 7 between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

People at Canadian Tire on those dates at those times are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days until Sept. 20 or 21.

Like those on the Air North flight, arrange for testing if symptoms arise.

If symptoms appear, people should self-isolate, remain at home and arrange to get tested by either calling 867-393-3083 or book a test online.

Rural residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

