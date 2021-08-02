Public exposure notice issued for July 23 Whitehorse-Vancouver flight

The “low risk public notice” for Air Canada flight 8890 was issued on Aug. 1.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has issued a public exposure notice for a Whitehorse-Vancouver flight on July 23.

The “low-risk public notice” for Air Canada flight 8890 was issued on Aug. 1. The flight departed Whitehorse at 10 a.m. on July 23 and arrived in the city at 12:26 p.m.

Those on board the flight may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the release. No row numbers were given.

Anyone who travelled on the flight is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms. If symptoms appear they should self-isolate, remain at home and arrange to get tested by booking online or calling 867-393-3083 in the Yukon.

Rural Yukon residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

“Anyone on this flight who is not fully vaccinated should pay particular attention,” notes the release.

