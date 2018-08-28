Proposed quarry has rocky road ahead with residents

Da Daghey Development Corporation wants to develop a quarry in Hillcrest

Da Daghey Development Corporation (DDDC) plans to pursue a quarry in Hillcrest, but, even if approved, it won’t happen this year, said Ben Asquith, CEO of DDDC.

The proposed site is just off the Alaska Highway, along the frontage between Sumanik Drive and Burns Road. It runs back from the highway to a former tank farm.

Asquith said the details of operation are still being finalized by consultants, and things can be tweaked if necessary, but at this point, DDDC is proposing to operate one month out of the year, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re not going to crush anything until we have a contract in place,” said Asquith.

He said the quarry proposal will still have to go through up to a year of being looked at by the city for potential re-zoning, and of being assessed by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB.)

In the meantime, Asquith said DDDC is open to speaking with residents of Hillcrest and Valleyview who might have concerns or suggestions about the quarry.

“If there’s any suggestions then we’re definitely open to looking at those,” he said. “We basically said, you know, look, this is happening, but let’s do it in a way that you guys would like to do.”

He said a meeting with residents the week of Aug. 13 ended positively.

Dan Bader, with the Hillcrest Community Association (HCA), said there was very little information available, even after the public meeting, and that the HCA would wait to comment until the process more formally begins.

Asquith said some of the concerns that came forward at that meeting included noise, buffer lines, and the fact that people walk their dogs on the land that’s slated to be used.

“We’ve got a plan in place for noise and for dust and hours of work,” said Asquith. “In terms of dogs, well, it’s private property.”

Right now, he said the land can’t be developed because it’s in the flight path of the airport. The zoning also needs to be changed from residential to industrial/commercial. It also requires a change in the city’s Official Community Plan.

If that all goes through, and the YESAB assessment is in favour, Asquith said the quarry could provide anywhere from five to 20 years worth of gravel, depending on the market.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Mike Gladish wants back on Whitehorse City Council

Just Posted

Fire that caused evacuation of Lower Post, B.C., grows over the weekend

‘It’s brought the community closer. Watson Lake has been great, very understanding, compassionate’

Judge quashes subpoena against journalist for Tamara Goeppel trial

Yukon News editor Ashley Joannou was subpoenaed to testify at the former Liberal candidate’s trial

Record medal count for Team Yukon at Canada 55+ Games

The team’s 90 medals was 11 better than the previous record

Man sues Softball Yukon, Softball Canada alleging injury after Pepsi Centre bleachers ‘gave way’ in 2016

Ryan Joynt alleges that, in 2016, bleachers at the Pepsi Centre “gave way” and he was injured

Survey tries to take ‘snapshot’ of Whitehorse homelessness

“I tell my story so that mine and others’ voices may be heard”

Wyatt’s World

Continue reading

Yukon archers podium at 2018 Canadian Archery Championships

“So to see the younger shooters coming up is great.”

Fire now burning ‘in and around’ Lower Post, says BC Wildfire Service

The Lutz Creek fire is estimated to be more than 6,000 ha in size now

Watching for progress at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre

There is an urgent need to move from talk to action

Mike Gladish wants back on Whitehorse City Council

Gladish previously served as a councillor from 2012 to 2015

CanWest Games include Yukon CrossFitters

Four Yukoners took part in the three day competition in Coquitlam, B.C.

The war book that Robert Service never wrote

‘No more war. Not in my lifetime. Curse the memory of it’

Air yachts: The next big thing in Yukon luxury tourism?

Oh, the amenities!

Most Read