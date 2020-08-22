Program registration begins

The Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on May 21. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

PD day camps, guitar lessons, courses in bouldering, jam-making and more are among the offerings for City of Whitehorse fall programming with registration set to begin Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

A number of organizations have also started registration for fall programming with measures in place to deal with COVID-19.

The city’s fall leisure guide is available at on the city’s website detailing the programs that are mainly set to begin in the first weeks of September and continue through the fall.

As the city takes a measured and staged approach to reopening programs and places like the Canada Games Centre, some of the usual offerings are off the schedule for now.

Aquatics programs, for example, are limited at this time to certificate and leadership programs in lifeguarding. It will likely be some time before the popular swimming lesson options for children are opened again.

That said, residents are able to book lanes for swimming and water walking and beginning Aug. 23, residents can book family swims. There will also be limited space available in change rooms.

Those registering for city programs are encouraged to do so online or by calling 667-4328.

