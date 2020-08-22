The Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on May 21. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Program registration begins

PD day camps, guitar lessons, courses in bouldering, jam-making and more are among the offerings for City of Whitehorse fall programming with registration set to begin Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

A number of organizations have also started registration for fall programming with measures in place to deal with COVID-19.

The city’s fall leisure guide is available at on the city’s website detailing the programs that are mainly set to begin in the first weeks of September and continue through the fall.

As the city takes a measured and staged approach to reopening programs and places like the Canada Games Centre, some of the usual offerings are off the schedule for now.

Aquatics programs, for example, are limited at this time to certificate and leadership programs in lifeguarding. It will likely be some time before the popular swimming lesson options for children are opened again.

That said, residents are able to book lanes for swimming and water walking and beginning Aug. 23, residents can book family swims. There will also be limited space available in change rooms.

Those registering for city programs are encouraged to do so online or by calling 667-4328.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon youth recognized for their efforts

Just Posted

Yukon youth recognized for their efforts

Outstanding Youth Achievement Awards announced

Community Develop Fund doles out over $800,000 to 25 different projects

Organizations are grateful for cash for upgrades, including new swim equipment and kitchen spaces

Families face challenges in getting students to and from school

Changes leave some without bus service

Yukon students and teachers return to classrooms

Students in the territory are the first across the country to return to school

Man wanted in Manitoba murder arrested in Whitehorse

Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, was arrested on Aug. 19 and will be returned to Manitoba

Program registration begins

PD day camps, guitar lessons, courses in bouldering, jam-making and more are… Continue reading

Taku River Tlingit setting up check stop on Atlin Road

Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) is setting up an information check… Continue reading

Liard First Nation declares hunting ban for non-Kaska, non-locals

Liard First Nation (LFN) has declared a hunting ban for non-Kaska and… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Whitehorse Connects and cartoon concerns

Letters to the editor published Aug. 21

Whitehorse RCMP reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

The Whitehorse RCMP has issued a reminder to drivers that school zone… Continue reading

Yukon Human Rights Commission launching campaign to target workplace harassment

Initiatives will include two conferences and training to prevent sexual harassment

Man arrested after improvised traps set on Carmacks trail

A Carmacks man is facing three charges after police discovered improvised traps,… Continue reading

Hamilton Boulevard work begins

Construction will be minimized during peak traffic periods

Most Read