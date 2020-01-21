Problems still plague health centre in Carmacks, say witnesses at Blackjack inquest

The Carmacks Recreation Centre where the first two days of the inquest into the death of Cynthia Blackjack are being held. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News)

The inquest into the 2013 death of Cynthia Blackjack laid bare possible health service issues in Carmacks, with some saying that problems persist years later.

Five witnesses were called on to testify on Jan. 20, most of whom were close to Blackjack —friends or family. They spoke of her sharp sense of humour, kind heart and love for her family.

Some also said that the health centre in town turns people away, that they tend to write it off as a place they don’t always expect to receive care. A lawyer representing the Yukon government suggested the health centre does help because community members return.

These are some of the issues the inquest is seeking to address, systemic problems that could have contributed to Blackjack’s death on Nov. 7, 2013. Peter Chisholm, the chief judge of the territorial court, is the coroner of the inquest. Lawyers representing Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation and the Council of Yukon First Nations were also on hand.

The 29-year-old died minutes before touching down in Whitehorse via medevac. She had contacted the Carmacks health centre in the days leading up to her death complaining of dental pain, and the day before she died, gone to the centre in person, where she was tentatively diagnosed with alcohol-induced gastritis.

Vanessa Charlie, a family friend, was there the day Blackjack died.

“I could hear someone yelling and screaming from the outside and I ran in and saw Cynthia laying on the couch,” she said, noting that it was around 9:30 a.m.

About a 30 minutes later, she called an ambulance, she said. Charlie said the ambulance arrived close to “lunchtime.”

Charlie said she helped an attendant put Blackjack into the ambulance.

“They had problem with the stretcher,” she said. “It wasn’t working.”

Charlie said the health centre didn’t follow up afterwards, noting that afterwards she has felt “targeted” by staff.

She said she once waited for 45 minutes to see a doctor after she was attacked by a dog.

“I was bleeding lots down my leg,” she said, noting that she returned the next day in order to receive treatment.

“I was extremely upset.”

Charlie recounted another instance of having stomach pains to the degree she was hunched over.

“They told me there was nothing wrong with me, to go home,” she said, adding that she travelled to Whitehorse — where staff ran assessments for three or four days — instead.

Dacia Tulk, a cousin, saw Blackjack the day before she died.

“She could barely walk,” said Tulk, noting that her stomach and face were swollen.

Tulk said she then gave Blackjack pills — roughly six Tylenol and two Gravol.

Cindy Freedman, a lawyer representing the Yukon government, asked why, if Blackjack was going to the health centre, she would give her pills.

“Because we know we’re not gonna get any help there,” said Tulk, adding that Blackjack had been turned away “a few times.”

Tulk said that staff have helped her “sometimes,” but inadequate service continues to happen.

“Alcoholics should be treated the same way as other people,” she said. “Treat everyone equal, that they care. We’re all the same.”

A jury member asked whether issues were raised to the First Nation.

Tulk said chief and council was alerted, that formal complaints were lodged, which led to one nurse being relocated.

Zachary Cochrane said he visits the health centre roughly five times a year, adding that it’s good in general but it can be “hit or miss.”

“I’ve had some nurses, just how I perceived them, that were very biased towards me, had a lot of presumptions towards me without knowing me at all,” he said. “They usually look at me and assume I’m drunk, currently drunk or a drug addict seeking drugs. …”

“I personally tend to stay away from the health centre unless it’s an emergency … just because of these experiences.”

The inquest continues throughout the week, relocating to the Kwanlin Dün First Nation on Jan. 22 and 23.

The inquest will hear from Rachel Byers, director of health for Little Salmon/Carmacks and health centre receptionist Selena Cheater, among others, on Jan. 21.

