A presumptive COVID case was found at Seabridge Gold’s 3 Aces project. (file photo)

Presumptive COVID-19 case reported at mine in southeast Yukon

There is a presumptive case of COVID-19 at a minesite in southeastern Yukon.

The case presumed positive is at the Seabridge Gold 3Aces Project, according to a June 16 press release from the company.

The presumptive COVID case was found when a rapid antigen test was done on the person when they arrived at the project site.

Three individuals have come into contact with the individual but the trio has tested negative following the same rapid antigen test by the company.

Seabridge Gold is awaiting confirmation of the positive result from a COVID-19 laboratory PCR test. All four individuals are self-isolated as required by territorial protocols at 3Aces.

“Reducing the risk of transmission and protecting the health and wellness of our workers and surrounding community is our top priority,” said Rudi Fronk, CEO of Seabridge Gold.

Fronk went on to say Seabridge has a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan created for the 3Aces site.

Operations at the mine site will continue as normal but the company is monitoring the situation and is working closely with Yukon Communicable Disease Control which has initiated contact tracing.

Seabridge Gold completed the 100 per cent acquisition of the 3Aces gold project from Golden Predator Mining Crop. in May 2020.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

