A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 5. The presumptive COVID-19 case that had Whitehorse high school students isolating as a precaution has come back negative from the southern lab. (Ivan Valencia/AP)

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 5. The presumptive COVID-19 case that had Whitehorse high school students isolating as a precaution has come back negative from the southern lab. (Ivan Valencia/AP)

Presumptive COVID-19 case declared false-positive after lab tests

Self-isolation has ended for 48 people connected to the individual

The presumptive COVID-19 case that had Whitehorse high school students isolating as a precaution has come back negative from the southern lab.

“We took a very proactive approach after hearing this individual had received a positive result outside of the territory. We asked all identified contacts to self-isolate to avoid potential spread of the disease,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley in a release.

“We are relieved and very grateful for the cooperation of this person and their close contacts and are pleased that further confirmatory testing is negative. Our ability to identify contacts and to respond rapidly to possible cases is one of the reasons we have remained with low COVID-19 activity in the territory,” he said.

What would have been case #71, had it been confirmed, was identified as a possible positive case during a press conference on Jan. 7.

The GeneXpert rapid test kit is less reliable than the “gold standard” polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests done in southern labs, so the case was presumed positive until confirmation.

The negative test result came in the afternoon of Jan. 7 and was released end of day the next day.

The negative result was likely a relief to the person’s 48 contacts who had been asked to go into self-isolation following the false positive. It will also be a relief to parents and students, who were notified in a Jan. 6 email that some of the individuals asked to go into self-isolation were high school age.

Hanley said contact tracing identified many potential contacts at indoor and outdoor social gatherings that were held over the holidays and didn’t follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Hanley said it was important not to view the person as “an infector” since evidence was lacking in how they would have contracted the virus. He said the person was not meant to be in self-isolation.

Premier Sandy Silver refused to confirm whether any Civil Emergency Measures Act charges would be laid in connection to the holiday gatherings.

The territory has had two separate COVID-19 outbreaks related to travel since the new year started. As of Jan. 12 the territory had a total of six active cases and 70 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

At a press conference last week, Hanley said he expected more cases.

“I will be surprised if we don’t see more, with individuals coming home for Christmas or other family members visiting. Combined with the continued surge of cases down south, we anticipated that we will see more cases,” Hanley said.

Updated vaccination numbers have also been added to the government website. As of 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 just under 500 total vaccine doses had been administered.

Last week vaccinations took place at Whistle Bend Place. This week immunizations are scheduled to begin at McDonald Lodge as well as for high-risk health care staff in Dawson and the Whitehorse General Hospital.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mayo-Tatchun MLA won’t run for re-election

Just Posted

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 5. The presumptive COVID-19 case that had Whitehorse high school students isolating as a precaution has come back negative from the southern lab. (Ivan Valencia/AP)
Presumptive COVID-19 case declared false-positive after lab tests

Self-isolation has ended for 48 people connected to the individual

Photo left: Delia Therriault, 12, is one of two Yukon archers that set Canadian records in their categories Dec. 16. Therriault scored 438 in the Pre-Cub girl barebow division. Photo right: Emmett Kapaniuk, 14, tied a Canadian archery record in his category on Dec. 16. Kapaniuk scored 573 in the Cub boy compound. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Two Yukon archers hit Canadian records

Delia Therriault, 12, and Emmett Kapaniuk, 14, are record holders in their age group

A Whitehorse woman has filed a petition claiming the section of the <em>Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act</em> that spurred her eviction violates the <em>Charter of Rights and </em><em>Freedoms</em>. (Yukon News file)
Whitehorse woman evicted via SCAN Act files legal challenge

Celia Wright was given five days notice to move her family of eight children

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Jan. 13, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following the death of a 38-year-old man at the Mayo Health Centre. (Black Press file)
22-year-old Mayo man charged with second degree murder

Daniel Cashaback-Myra will appear in Territorial Court on Jan. 27.

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton won’t be runing for re-election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Mayo-Tatchun MLA won’t run for re-election

Liberal MLA Don Hutton won’t be running for re-election. A former wildland… Continue reading

Large quantities of a substance believed to be cocaine, a large amount of cash, several cells phones and a vehicle were all seized after RCMP searched a Whistle Bend home on Jan. 6. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
Seven arrested after drug trafficking search

RCMP seized drugs, money from Whistle Bend residence on Jan. 6

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a growing trend of vehicle break-and-enters in the Kopper King area. (Black Press file)
Series of break-and-enters in Kopper King area

Series of break-and-enters in Kopper King area Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a… Continue reading

Signage near the newly opened Dawson City ice bridge. (Sandy Silver/Facebook)
Dawson City ice bridge opens

The Dawson ice bridge has opened. In a Jan. 6 social media… Continue reading

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of thousands of dollars of property from Cobalt Construction on the evenings of Dec. 28, 29, and 30. They were operating a stolen Toyota Camry, which was beige in colour with the license plate HML66. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
RCMP seeking three suspects after burglary

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of… Continue reading

A plastic bag clings to the branches of a small tree in the ditch along Mountain View Drive in Whitehorse on May 2, 2019. The Yukon government is seeking the public’s opinion on implementing a single-use shopping bag ban. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Input sought on single-use bag ban implementation

The Yukon government is seeking the public’s opinion on implementing a single-use… Continue reading

The Commissioner’s Levee was celebrated in the Commissioner’s residence in Dawson City when it was the capital of the territory. Here, shown in 1903, it was the most opulent home in the Yukon. The building was restored in the more classical form that we see today, after it was gutted by fire in 1906. (Gates collection/Yukon News)
History Hunter: The Commissioner’s Levee — a tradition for more than a century

Hello and Happy New Year to you all. My first official function… Continue reading

Most Read