Prescribed burns planned near Whitehorse neighbourhoods to improve wildfire resistance

Manual fuel removal and the replacement of conifers with aspens is also ongoing.

A pair of prescribed burns aimed at reducing the risk of wildfire will be visible from Whitehorse on May 11 and 12.

A Yukon Government announcement warns those living near Range Road and at the north end of the Takhini neighbourhood that they might see crews working or notice some rising smoke this week. The work is part of organized risk reduction taking place around Whitehorse in an effort to remove fuel which could allow a fire to spread.

“Prescribed fire is a strategic way of using fire under specific conditions to reduce wildfire risk. By removing material that potential uncontrolled wildfires could burn, areas treated this way help firefighters suppress the fire,” the government notice states.

Work will take place north of the Takhini neighbourhood Tuesday, May 11 and then east of Range Road near the old landfill the following day.

Residents near the sites of the prescribed burns will be notified by members of the Wildland Fire Management crew and everyone else may see smoke rising from the areas of the burns for short periods of time.

Fire information officer Julia Duchesne said the work at Range Road and Takhini is part of a project which will continue through the spring. Last week, portions of Long Lake Road and an area across the river from Whistlebend had fuel management done.

Duchesne said along with the prescribed burns which might attract the attention of nearby residents, crews will be doing manual forest fuel removal as well. She said that fuel breaks are created either by removing vegetation entirely or by taking out coniferous trees and leaving behind the more fire resistant species like Aspens.

Along the Copper Haul Road south of Whitehorse, Duchesne said all conifers near the road were removed this year; in 2022 the area will be replanted with aspen seedlings, eventually growing into a more fire resistant forest.

