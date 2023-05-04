A Yukon Wildland Fire Managemen crew conduct a prescribed burn near the Alaska Highway weigh scales in Whitehorse in 2018. Prescribed burning for the 2023 season was set to begin this week. (Yukon News file)

A Yukon Wildland Fire Managemen crew conduct a prescribed burn near the Alaska Highway weigh scales in Whitehorse in 2018. Prescribed burning for the 2023 season was set to begin this week. (Yukon News file)

Prescribed burning planned in Whitehorse

Efforts to begin this week

The 2023 prescribed burning operations will begin this week in Whitehorse, according to a statement by Yukon fire officials.

The April 28 statement said wildfire officials are organizing a series of prescribed burns that could, under favorable weather conditions, start as early as the afternoon of May 1.

“Spring prescribed fire operations are one way that Wildland Fire Management strategically reduces fire risk near communities,” the statement read. “When the snow melts it leaves behind dry, flammable organic litter like dead grass and leaves.”

The statement noted that during the period where this litter dominates open spaces before new grass can grow, there is a high fire danger.

However, controlled burning reduces that risk “while helping fresh grass grow more quickly by clearing the ground.”

The controlled burning is planned for trails south of Porter Creek, Long Lake Road, Range Road, Takhini North, Hidden Lakes, Robert Service Way, Copper Haul Road, Mary Lake and the Whitehorse Cadet Camp

“During a prescribed burn, people should expect to see emergency vehicles in the area. When burning grassy areas, smoke can be visible but is usually light and short-lived.”

Wildland Fire Management says it will announce specific burning operations via Yukon Protective Services social media accounts and where appropriate, directly to community members who might see the operation.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Premier Pillai wants Ontario money to fuel Yukon’s housing development

Just Posted

The Whitehorse Emergency Shelter at 405 Alexander St. is seen on March 7. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Yukon coroner investigating 2 substance-use related deaths at Whitehorse shelter in 2023

A Yukon Wildland Fire Managemen crew conduct a prescribed burn near the Alaska Highway weigh scales in Whitehorse in 2018. Prescribed burning for the 2023 season was set to begin this week. (Yukon News file)
Prescribed burning planned in Whitehorse

Premier Ranj Pillai speaks to reporters in the Yukon government cabinet office on March 30. Pillai has signed a memorandum of understanding focused on housing and investment with Ontario Premier Doug Ford. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Premier Pillai wants Ontario money to fuel Yukon’s housing development

President Teresa Acheson of the Yukon Federation of Labour (second from the left) pays tribute to workers who have died or suffered injury or illness on the job or experienced a work-related tragedy during the National Day of Mourning on April 28. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukoners pay tribute to fallen worker, hundreds of others injured at work in 2022