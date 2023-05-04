Prescribed burning planned in Whitehorse

A Yukon Wildland Fire Managemen crew conduct a prescribed burn near the Alaska Highway weigh scales in Whitehorse in 2018. Prescribed burning for the 2023 season was set to begin this week. (Yukon News file)

The 2023 prescribed burning operations will begin this week in Whitehorse, according to a statement by Yukon fire officials.

The April 28 statement said wildfire officials are organizing a series of prescribed burns that could, under favorable weather conditions, start as early as the afternoon of May 1.

“Spring prescribed fire operations are one way that Wildland Fire Management strategically reduces fire risk near communities,” the statement read. “When the snow melts it leaves behind dry, flammable organic litter like dead grass and leaves.”

The statement noted that during the period where this litter dominates open spaces before new grass can grow, there is a high fire danger.

However, controlled burning reduces that risk “while helping fresh grass grow more quickly by clearing the ground.”

The controlled burning is planned for trails south of Porter Creek, Long Lake Road, Range Road, Takhini North, Hidden Lakes, Robert Service Way, Copper Haul Road, Mary Lake and the Whitehorse Cadet Camp

“During a prescribed burn, people should expect to see emergency vehicles in the area. When burning grassy areas, smoke can be visible but is usually light and short-lived.”

Wildland Fire Management says it will announce specific burning operations via Yukon Protective Services social media accounts and where appropriate, directly to community members who might see the operation.

