Canada’s premiers will meet at the Fairmont Empress hotel in Victoria, B.C. on July 11 and 12. (Don Denton/Victoria News file)

Canada’s premiers will meet at the Fairmont Empress hotel in Victoria, B.C. on July 11 and 12. (Don Denton/Victoria News file)

Premier Silver headed to Victoria for leaders’ meeting

All Canadian premiers will meet in person for the first time since 2019

Premier Sandy Silver is traveling to Victoria, British Columbia next week to attend a Council of the Federation meeting.

The meeting takes place July 11 and 12. It will host all 13 Canadian premiers.

This is the first time all premiers will be in one place since the pandemic, according to a Yukon government news release.

Silver said he’s planning to bring up Arctic sovereignty and security as a priority.

“I look forward to working with my fellow premiers in person once again,” Silver said in a statement.

“These meetings help us raise the profile of challenges facing Canadians across the country while collaborating on solutions that work for Canadians and Yukoners alike.”

Issues on the docket are health care, economic recovery and affordability, officials said.

B.C. Premier John Horgan will chair the meeting. It will be one of his last appearances as premier on the national stage before the fall, when his resignation due to health concerns will trigger a byelection.

The last in-person council meeting was in Toronto in 2019. Subsequent meetings have been held over Zoom.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Previous story
American restorers returning vintage Air North plane to the sky

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: A DEW line for the 21st century

Yukoners over 18 can start booking appointments for their fourth booster. (File Photo)
Second booster vaccines now available to Yukoners 18+

Political campaign materials used to sway voters in the 2021 territorial elections seen on July 5, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Fires, floods, landslides postpone electoral reform hearings to a ‘less stressful time’

Fire crews exit a helicopter in the Yukon. (Courtesy/Wildland Fire)
Yukon-wide travel advisory issued amid ‘many emergencies’