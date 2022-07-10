Premier Silver headed to Victoria for leaders’ meeting

All Canadian premiers will meet in person for the first time since 2019

Premier Sandy Silver is traveling to Victoria, British Columbia next week to attend a Council of the Federation meeting.

The meeting takes place July 11 and 12. It will host all 13 Canadian premiers.

This is the first time all premiers will be in one place since the pandemic, according to a Yukon government news release.

Silver said he’s planning to bring up Arctic sovereignty and security as a priority.

“I look forward to working with my fellow premiers in person once again,” Silver said in a statement.

“These meetings help us raise the profile of challenges facing Canadians across the country while collaborating on solutions that work for Canadians and Yukoners alike.”

Issues on the docket are health care, economic recovery and affordability, officials said.

B.C. Premier John Horgan will chair the meeting. It will be one of his last appearances as premier on the national stage before the fall, when his resignation due to health concerns will trigger a byelection.

The last in-person council meeting was in Toronto in 2019. Subsequent meetings have been held over Zoom.

