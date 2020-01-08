Premier Silver announces spring sitting date

Politicians will be back in the legislative assembly March 5

The spring sitting of the legislative assembly will start up again on March 5, according to Premier Sandy Silver.

Speaker Nils Clarke signed off on the date on Jan. 6.

“Looking forward to working with my colleagues,” Silver said on social media.

Electoral reform is likely to resurface. The Liberals’ attempt to kick-start the process fell apart at the seams last sitting. The commission chair resigned and a former clerk challenged the party’s assertion that it was an independent body. A motion tabled by the premier that would have established an all-party committee was rescinded.

The Liberals’ plan to tackle climate change will also likely come up, too. They introduced a draft plan in November with 140 “actions” that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent over a 10-year period compared to 2010 levels.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukoners asked to mull over ending the seasonal time change

Just Posted

Yukoners asked to mull over ending the seasonal time change

A public engagement survey over whether to stop changing our clocks closes in February

Cozens, Canada win gold at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens scored the first Canadian goal of the 4-3 win

Yukoner who chose coming home over hemodialysis dies

Terry Coventry, 74, had kidney failure. He returned to Whitehorse to be with family and friends

City of Whitehorse announces lottery for two Arkell lots

Applications are due by 3 p.m. Feb. 5

YG took ‘unilateral steps’ opening Fortymile caribou hunt, says Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in chief

‘Although there’s been an increase in population, our people are still in conversation mode’

Editorial: Second Avenue: How many more people have to get hit?

There is no sugarcoating it: Whitehorse’s Second Avenue is a hazard for… Continue reading

Female bantam development team wins gold at Angels on Ice hockey tournament

The Yukon Female Hockey Club’s bantam development team returned home from Langley,… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Moral philosophy and the electric Beaver

Don’t expect to see an electric Beaver soaring over Yukon traplines tomorrow

Most Read