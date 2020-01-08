Premier Silver announces spring sitting date

Politicians will be back in the legislative assembly March 5

The spring sitting of the legislative assembly will start up again on March 5, according to Premier Sandy Silver.

Speaker Nils Clarke signed off on the date on Jan. 6.

“Looking forward to working with my colleagues,” Silver said on social media.

Electoral reform is likely to resurface. The Liberals’ attempt to kick-start the process fell apart at the seams last sitting. The commission chair resigned and a former clerk challenged the party’s assertion that it was an independent body. A motion tabled by the premier that would have established an all-party committee was rescinded.

The Liberals’ plan to tackle climate change will also likely come up, too. They introduced a draft plan in November with 140 “actions” that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent over a 10-year period compared to 2010 levels.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com