Premier Pillai tables changes to Yukon’s Elections Act to draw new boundaries

Goal is to strike up commission that will propose new boundaries to be used in next election

Premier Ranj Pillai prepares to speak with reporters in the cabinet office on the first day of the fall sitting on Oct. 4. That day he tabled changes to the Elections Act in order to strike up a commission to consider new electoral boundaries. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Premier Ranj Pillai has put forward changes to the Elections Act to make way for the creation of a commission to come up with new electoral boundaries prior to the next election.

“It’s about going out and striking up a commission that will go out and speak with Yukoners,” he told reporters in the cabinet office on Oct. 4.

Pillai said it will involve rebalancing the constituencies and looking at the lines that separate them.

“That would enable this work to happen before at least the next identified date for an election in 2025. Hopefully, they can get this work done even quicker. But that would be the goal,” he said.

In an Oct. 4 release, the premier said the proposed amendments are the first steps towards fairer democratic representation for all Yukoners by responding to the changing demographics and population shifts within the territory.

The release gives an example of growth in Whitehorse’s Whistle Bend neighbourhood.

Ultimately, the electoral district boundaries commission will report back to the Yukon Legislative Assembly proposing changes to electoral areas ahead of the next scheduled election. The changes will allow the assembly to consider new boundaries to be used in that election, per the release.

The act requires accounting for recent growth and distribution trends in the Yukon’s population.

A technical correction in the Elections Act is required to make that happen by amending the use of new boundaries six months or more after Bill 29 is given assent rather than six months or more after dissolution of the assembly, according to the release.

