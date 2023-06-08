Premier Ranj Pillai speaks in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on March 29. Per a June 1 release, Pillai has appointed Lauren Haney to deputy minister for the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Premier makes 13th top leadership change this year

Lauren Haney will be deputy minister for the Department of Energy, Mines and Resources

The premier has announced the 13th senior leadership change for 2023.

A Yukon government release issued June 1 announced Premier Ranj Pillai’s appointment of Lauren Haney to the position of deputy minister for the Energy, Mines and Resources department.

Haney, who is from the Yukon, has close to two decades of experience in northern natural resource development, according to her biography in the release. She has worked in industry, territorial government and as Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board chair. Haney has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in environmental management and policy.

Deputy ministers are responsible for the department or corporation’s budget, daily operations and program development.

Samantha Paterson, who was acting in the role pending a permanent appointment, will go back to her duties as assistant deputy minister for corporate services with the department.

The appointment took effect on June 5.

