Premier, Family and Children’s Services address inquest recommendations

The premier failed to respond to many of the jury’s five recommendations to the Yukon government

Premier Ranj Pillai and Family and Children’s Services (FCS) director Leeann Kayseas have issued written responses to the recommendations from the coroner’s inquest into the accidental death of Kaiya Sandra Faith Stone-Kirk, which concluded in June. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Premier Ranj Pillai and director of Family and Children’s Services (FCS) Leeann Kayseas have responded to the 13 jury recommendations made at the conclusion of the coroner’s inquest into the accidental death of Kaiya Sandra Faith Stone-Kirk earlier this year.

Seven-month-old Stone-Kirk was declared dead at Watson Lake Community Hospital on Aug. 1, 2021. The infant and her 17-month-old brother were being looked after by a temporary caregiver at the time of her death.

During the inquest, the jury heard that Stone-Kirk was laid down to sleep on an adult-sized bed. The infant was later found unresponsive and stuck between the bed and the wall. Based on testimony heard during the inquest, the six-person jury found her cause of death to be positional asphyxia — the inability to breathe due to body position.

In letters written by Heather Jones, the Yukon’s chief coroner, in August, she outlined to Pillai and Kayseas the inquest jury’s recommendations to the Yukon government and FCS.

These recommendations included the development of an infant mortality review committee, a review of the Child and Family Services Act, the development of a safe sleep practice policy for FCS and the creation of policies regarding FCS’ stock of safe sleep equipment, among others.

In his response, issued as a letter on Oct. 16, Pillai failed to directly address many of the jury’s five recommendations to the Yukon government, including the development of an infant mortality review committee, the regulation of social workers in the Yukon and the consideration of a public inquiry “into the timing and notification of family and caregivers upon Kaiya Stone-Kirk’s death.”

Instead, he noted that, in April 2022, FCS implemented a policy providing guidance on safe sleeping spaces for children two years old and younger. He additionally notes that the government is working with Yukon First Nations and the Council of Yukon First Nations to develop a caregiver strategy to meet the needs of each community.

“This strategy aims to provide more culturally appropriate out-of-home placements for children in their own communities and focus on caregiver recruitment, retention, training and support initiatives,” Pillai wrote, adding that the government will consider initiatives aligned with the jury’s recommendations.

In her response, Kayseas addressed all seven of the jury’s recommendations to FCS.

She outlined the strategies and obligations of FCS 2022 safe sleep policy. She wrote that the government branch had implemented internal communication processes “regarding the stock of safe sleep equipment at each FCS office,” per the jury’s recommendation.

Kayseas also noted that, following its release, FCS child protection supervisors reviewed the safe sleep policy with social workers. However, she recognized that a more formal training regime is required.

“We acknowledge that a more formal training with hands-on learning is required and as such are working to deliver safe sleep policy training, including how to set up safe sleep spaces, starting in late fall 2023 and will offer it regularly,” Kayseas wrote.

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com