Premier appoints new deputy minister of Justice

A new deputy minister has been appointed in the Yukon’s Justice department.

In a March 1 release, Premier Ranj Pillai announced Mark Radke will be moving up from assistant deputy minister of legal services to the role of deputy minister in the Justice department.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

“Mark Radke brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role of deputy minister with the Department of Justice. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role,” Pillai said in the release.

“I would like to thank Jeff Ford for his contributions as acting deputy minister in the past several months.”

Radke served in his previous role in the legal services branch for the last three years.

Radke has a law degree from the University of Calgary and practised law in Calgary before moving to Whitehorse in 1992. He has been working with the Yukon government since 2009. He has experience in both private practice and the federal Justice department. Radke is a former president of the Yukon Law Society and served for 14 years on the board of the Canadian Lawyers Insurance Association.

