Premier admits he should’ve intervened earlier in Whitehorse Emergency Shelter file

Ranj Pillai has said he remains fully confident in his minister despite taking over the file

Premier Ranj Pillai has admitted in the Yukon legislature that he should have intervened in the shelter file four to six months ago.

The topic of the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter dominated the question period during the first day of the fall sitting on Oct. 4 — just days after the Alpine Bakery owners announced they were temporarily closing the local award-winning business due to “ruinous conditions.” The Yukon Party harped on it again on Oct. 5.

Pillai told the house that he has taken over the file from Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee. Pillai said it wasn’t fair to lean solely on one department.

When pressed by the Yukon Party about the handling of the shelter file, Pillai expressed “full confidence” in his minister, adding that he seeks her guidance “each and every day” on both Health and Social Services and Justice department matters.

“On this particular case, I am not shirking any responsibility. I walked in here yesterday — and I will say it again. The leader of the Official Opposition can amplify it. But, yes, as a politician and as a leader, I should have been on this file with other members of our community — sitting with them, not just going to meetings, which I did,” Pillai said in the Yukon Legislative Assembly.

“Over the last number of years, I was wearing the Economic Development portfolio hat, and coming into the role as premier, I feel like I should have supported my minister better and I should have done a better job, and so the commitment I made yesterday was to do a better job.”

Following the question period, Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon expressed surprise to reporters at the premier’s admission.

“I was very surprised to hear the premier admit that he should have stepped in earlier with regards to the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter. He acknowledged that the minister has done nothing and the actions that have been taken so far been completely insufficient,” Dixon said.

As far as the News is aware, Pillai did not go as far as saying that his minister didn’t do anything or the measures taken have totally fallen short.

When asked in the legislative assembly by the Yukon Party if the government is considering cosmetic changes on the street outside the shelter or changes to the operational model within the shelter, the premier responded that “all elements of the shelter are on the table at this point.”

READ MORE: ‘Safety units’ like Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol in the works for Whitehorse: premier

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com