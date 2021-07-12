Pre-rolled joints recalled in Yukon, Alberta and N.W.T.

Joints from the Natural History and Atlas Growers brands were sold from Dec. 1, 2020 to July 7, 2021

Pre-rolled joints which may have been sold in the Yukon as recently as July 7 have been recalled by Health Canada. (Health Canada image)

Pre-rolled joints which may have been sold in the Yukon as recently as July 7 are facing a recall because they may contain yeast, mould or bacteria.

According to the Health Canada recall notice, the pre-rolls were sold through authorized retailers in the Yukon as well as Alberta and the Northwest Territories. Clients registered for medical purposes may have also been sold the joints by Shoppers Drug Mart.

The recall applies to three lots of pre-rolls packaged by Atlas Growers Ltd. between Nov. 27, 2020 and Jan. 11, 2021.

The lot numbers in question are: P200027, P200044 and P210008. The packages contain three half-gram joints each and are labelled either “Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls” or “Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls.”

The lot number and date of packaging are located above the bar code on the back of the bag.

According to Health Canada, approximately 11,304 of the recalled joints were sold between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 7, 2021.

Although the recall notice states that the use of or exposure to a product containing yeast, mould or bacteria can have temporary health consequences with the remote possibility of more serious problems. As of the July 8 recall notice, neither Atlas Growers or Health Canada have heard about adverse reactions to the recalled lots.

Health Canada advises consumers to immediately stop using the product. Consumers can return it to the retailer where it was purchased, or dispose of it themselves. Opened product should be disposed of safely and out of the reach of children and young persons.

(Jim Elliot)

cannabis