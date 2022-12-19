Ice fog descends over the Alaska Highway just outside of Whitehorse on Dec. 19. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Power outage affecting Whitehorse neighbourhoods, no estimated restoration: ATCO

An unplanned power outage is affecting Whitehorse residents amid an extreme cold warning.

In a tweet at 5:45 p.m., ATCO Electric Yukon said crews are responding to an outage impacting customers in Whistle Bend, Takhini and north of town.

No estimated time of restoration is available.

Crews are still out investigating the cause.

A communications representative said the number of affected customers is not known at this time.

“Our crews are in the process of restoring power now to all customers,” ATCO Electric Yukon said in a tweet sent at 6:23 p.m.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

