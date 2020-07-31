Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26. Hanley said the risk to the public is low after two visitors to the Yukon tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after returning to their home jurisdictions. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Possible COVID-19 exposure in Dawson City and Whitehorse

Anyone who has developed symptoms is asked to self-isolate

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in another jurisdiction shortly after returning home from the Yukon.

In a press release on July 31, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said the risk to local people in the Yukon is “low” but that anyone who was in Dawson City between July 20 and July 22 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

People who were at Integra Tire in Whitehorse the morning of July 20 and people who were at Walmart in Whitehorse the morning of July 23 should also self-monitor for symptoms, the release continues.

Symptoms of COVID-19 listed in the release include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle aches.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, regardless of how mild, should self-isolate and arrange for testing.

According to the release, testing will be available on both Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 specifically for people with symptoms who may have been exposed.

In Whitehorse, people with symptoms should contact Yukon Communicable Disease Control at (867) 667-5080 to arrange testing over the weekend.

Those in Dawson City with symptoms should call the Dawson City Hospital at (867) 993-4444 to arrange testing over the weekend.

People calling are asked to identify themselves as being exposed in relation to these cases.

Those without symptoms who were at one of the exposure locations are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after exposure, and self-isolate if any symptoms develop.

