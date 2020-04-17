Hikers rest at Mount MacDonald, near the Snake River in the Peel Watershed. A moratorium on staking in integrated management areas, which make up about 17 per cent of the Peel, was lifted April 1. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Portions of the Peel now open to mineral claim staking

Staking moratorium in integrated management areas, about 17 per cent of the Peel, lifted April 1

Mineral claim staking is now allowed in certain portions of the Peel watershed.

A moratorium on staking in integrated management areas, which make up about 17 per cent of the Peel, was lifted April 1.

It was originally scheduled to be lifted on Jan. 1, but that deadline was extended to allow the Peel Watershed Regional Land Use Plan’s signatories — Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, the Gwich’in Tribal Council and the Yukon government — to begin implementing the plan and create educational materials for the mining industry.

The Peel plan was finalized in August 2019 following years of legal battles all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada between the Yukon government and First Nations whose traditional territories overlap with the watershed along with conservation groups.

At the moment, integrated management areas are the only parts of the Peel, other than pre-existing claims, where development can take place. The remaining 83 per cent of the more than 67,000-square-kilometre region is reserved for conservation.

While staking is permanently barred in parts of the Peel classified as special management areas, the possibility of staking in wilderness areas and wilderness areas specifically set aside for boreal caribou has only been put off to Jan. 1, 2030, with the parties to the Peel plan to review their statuses then.

In an interview April 16, Jerome McIntyre, the director of land planning with the Yukon government’s Department of Energy, Mines and Resources said no proposals have been put forward for the integrated management areas yet.

“It’s not surprising, right? It was only April 1 that (the prohibition on staking) was lifted, but I imagine there will be things probably floating in over time,” McIntyre said.

With issues around lifting the staking moratorium now resolved, McIntyre said the Peel planning committee is now turning its mind to other things, including the finalization of an implementation plan.

“They’re taking every kind of action that’s mentioned in the plan and itemizing it and then prioritizing it, you know — what things should be done in the near term, medium term and maybe longer term?” he explained.

“And then of course there’s things in the plan that don’t really have any kind of end date, you know, there’s calls for things like monitoring, that sort of thing which obviously doesn’t have an end date, they’d be carried on over time.”

The committee is “very, very close” to having it finalized, McIntyre said, adding that he was “optimistic” that it “might be ready in a month.”

In the longer term, the committee will also need to look at formally designating the Peel’s special management areas as protected areas and creating management plans for them, McIntyre said.

There’s also work happening around the wilderness areas and boreal caribou in particular, with officials set to use the 10-year interim ban on staking to further study and “fine-tune” the actual range of the caribou, classified as a species-at-risk, in order to create a better management plan for them.

As for the integrated management areas, McIntyre said there “isn’t much work to be done” around them, other than addressing a “high-level interest” in understanding how provisions of the plan would apply to development in those areas as well as claims “grandfathered” into the special management and wilderness areas.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

miningYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dawson City Music Festival cancelled

Just Posted

Total COVID-19 cases in Yukon rises to nine, border restrictions tighten

Enforcement officers given ability to refuse entry to the territory

Services building contract award postponed

Will come back to city council April 27

College offers new program to help businesses evolve during pandemic

Businesses will be linked with coaches and experts

Skate park plans roll forward

“The new park is going to blow people’s minds”

Refurbished Whitehorse jail unit, John Howard Society proposed to replace Salvation Army’s ARC

The Salvation Army’s Yukon Adult Resource Centre, territory’s only halfway house, is closing April 30

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

Dawson City Music Festival cancelled

First time festival won’t happen

Portions of the Peel now open to mineral claim staking

Staking moratorium in integrated management areas, about 17 per cent of the Peel, lifted April 1

Yukonomist: What does your “new normal” look like?

As the immediate shock of the COVID-19 crisis wears off, it is… Continue reading

Yukon Quest co-founder dies

Yukon Quest co-founder LeRoy Shank died earlier this month in Fairbanks, Alaska.… Continue reading

Minor softball season cancelled due to COVID-19

Refunds for registration and sponsors on the way

EDITORIAL: Teachers continue to lead by example

This will be an end of the semester like no other

Golden Predator sells 3 Aces project

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is selling its 3 Aces gold project in… Continue reading

Lottery finalizes Whitehorse food truck sites for 2020 season

Indigenous cuisine, mini donuts, grilled cheese, soups, southern style barbecue, grilled kabobs,… Continue reading

Most Read