Portion of Second Avenue to be shut down for May long weekend

Closure required for work on water and sewer mains, city says

Parts of Second Avenue in Whitehorse will be closed over the long weekend. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

A section of Second Avenue will be closed for the long weekend.

George Farrow, senior engineering technologist with the City of Whitehorse, said there will be detours on Second Avenue, between Black Street and Alexander Street, from 6 p.m. on May 18 to 7 a.m. on May 22.

Crews with Castle Rock Enterprises will be tying into the water main at the intersection in preparation for work on Alexander Street this summer. Part of that work includes installing a new water main and a new sewer main.

In addition to road detours, water will be shut off for a maximum of eight hours between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 19.

Farrow said the work is happening over the long weekend to take advantage of the number of people who will be out of town.

He said similar work will take place at Fourth Avenue and Alexander over the July long weekend.

There will be traffic signs and people with flags at the corner throughout the weekend.

