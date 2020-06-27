Remnants of an abandoned silver mine on Montana Mountain near Carcross. (Anthony DeLorenzo/Wikimedia Commons)

Portion of Montana Mountain closed pending contaminant testing

Carcross/Tagish First Nation recommending everyone stay away from the old Arctic Gold & Silver mine

Carcross/Tagish First Nation (C/TFN) is asking everyone to stay off of a portion Montana Mountain until further notice as it assesses the possibility of contaminants from old mining operations becoming airborne.

Frank James, C/TFN’s director of heritage and natural resources, said in an interview June 25 that the C/TFN development corporation recently forwarded longstanding concerns that winds could be picking up contaminants from the Arctic Gold and Silver mine and spreading them further.

As result, C/TFN’s land management board recently voted to close off that portion of the mountain to all activity until an environmental safety assessment is completed.

The contaminants include arsenic and cadmium, some of which are already found in high concentration in some bodies of water and soil.

“Potentially, with the wind blowing, we can’t say it’s a fact … whether it’s safe or not,” James said, noting that the closure was a recommendation, not a ban on entry.

“It’s a tough decision for everyone, but at this same time, there’s been this ongoing concern around the whole area and over the past 10 years, we’ve been working on trying to clean up sites around our territory … Canada has an obligation to clean this up and they are, and they’re working on it.”

Besides being a world-class hiking and mountain biking destination, with trails constructed and maintained by C/TFN youth every summer via the Singletrack to Success project, Montana Mountain is also spiritually and historically significant for C/TFN.

The trails had been closed earlier this year as part of a larger shut-down of services and amenities in the Carcross area due to COVID-19, but James emphasized that the current recommendation to stay away is not related to the pandemic and also applies to C/TFN citizens.

“We’re not going to be able to stop someone, but we’re not recommending any of our people go up there,” James said.

“And I know we have avid bikers, we have youth … Their dream is to be working on the trails and they love to do that … It’s difficult for both sides at this point, but we are hoping to look at it as soon as we hear back from Environment (Yukon) on the state of the area.

“We just want to make sure (the contaminants) aren’t getting airborne.”

The Venus mine area by Windy Arm has also been closed for similar testing.

Other areas of Montana Mountain, such as the portion near Conrad, remain open.

James said that C/TFN has contacted Environment Yukon and while it isn’t certain yet when the testing would take place, the First Nation will give updates as soon as possible.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
New $20,000 visual arts prize to be awarded in 2021

Just Posted

Portion of Montana Mountain closed pending contaminant testing

Carcross/Tagish First Nation recommending everyone stay away from the old Arctic Gold & Silver mine

Reckless Raven race gets the go ahead

Race to take place June 28

YG signs second Resource Gateway agreement with Liard First Nation

The Yukon government and Liard First Nation (LFN) have signed their second… Continue reading

New $20,000 visual arts prize to be awarded in 2021

Prize funded by Whitehorse couple

EDITORIAL: The internet brings out the worst in some of us

Last week, a local man commented some truly horrific things on one… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Today’s mailbox: Biases and the Yukon Spirit

Letters to the editor published June 26

Rezoning proposed for heavy industrial lot

Change would allow for office to be built

RCMP seek assistance in locating hit and run driver

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected… Continue reading

Whitehorse city council considers economy

Wonders how to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19

WCC adopts new definition of segregation

Secure living unit dismantled

Northern housing ministers meet with federal government

Yukon calls for more input on funding

Northwestel reintroduces internet overage fees, permanently increases plan sizes

Northwestel is ending its COVID-19 internet relief program but will be permanently… Continue reading

Most Read