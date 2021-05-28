Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in parking spaces. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in parking spaces. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Pop-up patio season is coming to Whitehorse

Council approves bylaw allowing for street patios

Let patio season begin.

Bars and restaurants in Whitehorse now have more patio options after Whitehorse city council passed third reading on a bylaw that allows for pop-up patios.

The bylaw passed at council’s May 25 meeting allows pop-up patios downtown in city parking spots as well as sidewalks (where they can already be permitted).

The bylaw was initially brought forward as a COVID-relief measure on May 3, just a couple of days before it was announced by the Yukon government that restaurants and bars would be able to move back to full capacity after May 25.

Despite capacity rules now being relaxed, the bylaw will go ahead.

The idea had come forward last year, but it would have been too late in the season by the time it would have been adopted. Instead, changes were brought forward this year in time for the summer season.

As Coun. Steve Roddick commented before the vote, the change was a good idea last year and continues to be a good idea this year, the city to use roadways in “innovative ways.”

Roddick indicated he still has concerns around some of the costs to business owners applying to put in a patio under the new bylaw, such as bagged meter fees, permit costs and others, but noted his overall support for the bylaw.

Under the bylaw, eating and drinking establishments looking to add a pop-up patio will be required to get a development permit as well as pass an inspection and have $5-million liability insurance.

The sites would allow eating and drinking establishments to place tables and chairs in three angled parking stalls or two parallel stalls with a six metre separation from the outer edge of the patio to the inside limit of the traffic lane.

Partitions will also be required to separate the area from traffic and those using the sidewalk.

Businesses will be required to apply each year to have the patios and adhere to the current rules of the program.

The city will be reviewing how the bylaw worked at the end of the summer and could make changes for the 2022 season.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Previous story
Seven Whitehorse students invited to junior astronaut camp

Just Posted

Rang Pillai, Minister of Tourism and Culture, speaks at the Great Yukon Summer campaign press conference on May 27. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
The Great Yukon Summer campaign announced during Tourism Week

Starting June 4, Yukoners can receive a 25 per cent rebate on tourism packages valued at $250

Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott has announced she will run for mayor in the Oct. 21 municipal election. (Submitted)
Whitehorse city councillor Laura Cabott seeks mayoralty

First term councillor wants to tackle housing, economy, tourism, among other issues

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in parking spaces. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Pop-up patio season is coming to Whitehorse

Council approves bylaw allowing for street patios

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for May 28, 2021.… Continue reading

Team Hatchet Lake races against Yukon Wide Adventures at the front of the pack through Lake Laberge on Jun. 26, 2019. The 2021 race will begin on June 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
River Quest introduces new race, adjusts to COVID guidelines in 2021

The Race to the Midnight Sun will begin June 23 with about 50 teams racing from Whitehorse to Dawson.

Restaurants were able to open to full capacity as of May 25. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Restaurant owners, personnel react to new capacity guidelines

The easing of capacity rules for restaurants on May 25 was welcomed but has caused some confusion to industry professionals

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council at its May 25 meeting and what’s happening around town.

Jim Elliot/Yukon News Malcolm Ellis, left, and Charles Snider, two of the Whitehorse students selected for the Canadian Space Agency’s Junior Astronaut camp this summer, pose for a photo in front of Vanier Catholic Secondary on May 27.
Seven Whitehorse students invited to junior astronaut camp

The students will get to meet astronauts and learn what it takes to get people into space.

Selena Savage plays trombone the All City Band’s Sounds of Spring concert at Shipyards Park on May 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Whitehorse trombonist accepted into University of Toronto jazz program

Selena Savage will start in Toronto in September.

Air North will begin allowing passengers to book any seats on its flights. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)
All Air North seats available beginning June 1

On June 1 Air North will allow passengers to book any seat on its flights, including middle seats

Neil Hartling, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Yukon, left, said during Tourism Week it’s important to get Canadians to start thinking about travelling to the Yukon. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Tourism week recognizes the Yukon industry’s resilience

Tourism Week is nationally held to recognize the industy’s resilience during the pandemic

Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Crystal Schick/Yukon News Cars race past a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse.
Whitehorse city council passes two readings on reduced speed limit downtown

The new 40 km/hr limit could come into effect this July

Local actor and producer Katherine McCallum swings on the set of The Syringa Tree during rehearsal at the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre in Whitehorse on Oct 27. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News).
Three Yukon performers receive more than $20,000 in tour funding

Colin Dorward, Lorène Charmetant and the Larrikin Entertainment Ensemble are March’s Touring Artist Fund recipients

Most Read