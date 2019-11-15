The Poor Creature in Whitehorse on Nov. 1. A hearing to determine whether the café remains or leaves Yukonstruct is scheduled for Dec. 5. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Poor Creature, Yukonstruct case to be heard in court next month

Yukonstruct is seeking to have The Poor Creature evicted, while café owner arguing to stay

A hearing that will determine whether The Poor Creature café gets to stay in Yukonstruct’s downtown Whitehorse building will take place next month.

The hearing had been scheduled to take place Nov. 13 after Yukonstruck filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court Nov. 7 seeking to have café owner Brioni Connolly evicted, the latest in an escalating landlord-tenant dispute.

The Poor Creature had a one-year lease with Yukonstruct that expired Oct. 31. Connolly has continued to operate the café since then, telling media that she was under the impression the lease would be renewed.

Yukonstruct, in court documents, said renewal was never discussed.

While Yukonstruct was ready to proceed on Nov. 13, with lawyer James Tucker telling the court that his client had given Connolly enough notice as required by the law, Connolly’s lawyer, Vincent Larochelle, requested an adjournment.

Larochelle argued that his client was “surprised by all of this” and has been working “tirelessly” and “expeditiously” on putting together an affidavit to respond to Yukonstruct’s legal documents, all while trying her best to keep her business running.

The court would be “condemning her business” and “shattering” Connolly’s life if the hearing went ahead, he continued, and as Yukonstruct is not planning on leasing out the café space again, there would be no harm in allowing her to stay a little longer.

Tucker responded that Yukonstruct had a right to an expedited hearing as Connolly is allegedly an overholding tenant and that Yukonstruct “does not wish” to be in a relationship with Connolly any longer.

He also questioned how “expeditiously” Connolly had been working on an affidavit if she had time to hold a rally for supporters the day before.

Justice Edith Campbell ultimately granted an adjournment, saying that it was only fair to give Connolly time to file a written response to the petition.

The hearing is now scheduled for early December.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
CPAWS Yukon ‘disappointed’ controversial writer to give keynote at Yukon Geoscience Forum

Just Posted

CPAWS Yukon ‘disappointed’ controversial writer to give keynote at Yukon Geoscience Forum

Vivian Krause is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the forum on Nov. 16.

YG releases ‘ambitious’ plan to combat climate change

It calls for lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030

Turtle and rhino fossils fill in ‘massive’ Yukon history gap

Fossils discovered in 1973 are turning heads

In with the old for Dawson City

Town council considers new heritage bylaw

Housing First facility is open, still more work to do, housing advocate says

Residents will be moved in by the end of the month

Driving with Jens: Yielding is at the heart of defensive driving

If you’re like most people, you probably think about whether you have right-of-way, not yielding

Today’s mailbox: Remembrance Day, highway work

Letters to the editor published Nov. 13

F.H. Collins Warriors beat Vanier Crusaders in Super Volley boys volleyball final

“As long as we can control their big plays to a minimum, we’ll be successful”

The F.H. Collins Warriors beat the Porter Creek Rams 3-0 to win the 2019 Super Volley girls volleyball title

“It was a really easy game to coach, which is really nice.”

Yukonomist: The squirrel, the husky and the rope

The squirrel is political popularity.

Government workers return to Range Road building

The building had been evacuated in October.

City news, briefly

The Food for Fines campaign and transit passes for a refugee family came up at City Hall this week

Rams, Warriors win Super Volley semifinals

The girls final will be Vanier and Porter Creek while the boys final will be F.H. Collins and Vanier

Most Read