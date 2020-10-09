Police seeking info after 13 shots fired into Beaver Creek-area cabin

Beaver Creek RCMP is investigating after 13 bullets were fired into an at-the-time unoccupied area cabin.

The detachment was contacted on Sept. 27 by a person reporting that his cabin had been shot at while he was away, Yukon RCMP said in a press release Oct. 7.

An officer who went to the scene found approximately 13 bullet holes in one wall of the cabin, according to the press release, with the bullets having pierced through the log wall and into the cabin.

The shooting is believed to have occurred sometime in the two weeks prior to Sept. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 867-862-2677 or attend the Beaver Creek detachment.

