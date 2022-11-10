Adrian Green was reported missing on Nov. 1. (RCMP image)

Adrian Green was reported missing on Nov. 1. (RCMP image)

Police seek man missing since Nov. 1

Adrian Green was last seen on Oct. 30 and reported missing two days later.

The Whitehorse RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating Adrian Green, who was reported missing on Nov. 1.

Green was last seen on Oct. 30. He is described as a 44-year-old First Nations man who stands 5’10” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police were unable to provide a description of the clothing he might be wearing.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

missing personRCMP

Previous story
UPDATED: Pilot and passenger uninjured after emergency landing in Whitehorse neighbourhood

Just Posted

A Yukon Energy Corporation facility in Whitehorse pictured on April 9. The Yukon Utilities Board has reviewed the electricity purchase agreement between Yukon Energy Corporation and Tlingit Homeland Energy Limited Partnership. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Atlin hydro expansion project could result in electricity rate hike: Yukon Utilities Board

Emergency crews responded to a light aircraft crash in Whitehorse’s Whistle Bend neighbourhood on Wednesday Nov. 9. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
UPDATED: Pilot and passenger uninjured after emergency landing in Whitehorse neighbourhood

NDP MLA Emily Tredger hands off a homemade sign that reads, “Respect my existence or expect my resistance,” to a family during the Pride march in Whitehorse on Aug. 20, 2022. Tredger is pleased the Yukon Legislative Assembly will be adopting gender-inclusive forms of address. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukon Legislative Assembly adopts gender-inclusive ways of addressing members

Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn says the Better Buildings program will provide property owners throughout the territory with support to make energy retrofits to their buildings. Whitehorse city council will vote Nov. 14 whether to offer the program in the city. (Chris Windeyer/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse city council considers signing on to retrofit loan program