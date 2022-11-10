Police seek man missing since Nov. 1

Adrian Green was last seen on Oct. 30 and reported missing two days later.

The Whitehorse RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating Adrian Green, who was reported missing on Nov. 1.

Green was last seen on Oct. 30. He is described as a 44-year-old First Nations man who stands 5’10” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police were unable to provide a description of the clothing he might be wearing.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

missing personRCMP