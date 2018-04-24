Police gather outside a residence on Loon Road in Whitehorse on April 24. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Man in custody after police search Whitehorse home

Lockdown of area schools and daycare lifted; residents can return home

A Whitehorse man is in custody after police descended on a home in the Arkell neighbourhood April 24.

In a news release, police said they were responding to reports of a “distraught man” who may have “been a danger to himself.”

The man was arrested shortly before 11 a.m. under the Mental Health Act. His name has not been released.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. members of the Emergency Response Team were seen leaving the address on Loon Road near the corner of Sandpiper Drive. Uniformed officers then entered the house where they remained for close to 30 minutes before leaving the scene at 11:45 a.m.

“Multiple officers from Whitehorse Detachment, along with Police Dog Service and additional support units were sent to the area,” the RCMP news release said.

Neighbourhood residents said police were in the neighbourhood overnight on April 22. The RCMP said they were trying to talk to the man for several hours.

Two nearby schools, l’École Émilie-Tremblay and Elijah Smith Elementary, and a daycare, la Garderie du Petit cheval blanc, were put on “hold-and-secure” status during the incident. That status was lifted around 11:30 a.m.

Neighbourhood residents have also been told they can return home, police said.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Contact Chris Windeyer at editor@yukon-news.com

