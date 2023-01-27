Police scene in Whistle Bend related to ‘ongoing investigation’: RCMP

Police are on the scene in Whitehorse’s Whistle Bend neighbourhood as part of an “ongoing investigation,” according to RCMP.

According to a public advisory on Jan. 27, there will be an “increased police presence” until further notice as officers are attending a home in the area.

The release indicates the public in the area is not in “immediate danger.”

“Please stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media,” reads the advisory.

In the advisory, police said updates will be provided “as needed.”

In an email, Yukon RCMP communications said police would not elaborate on the nature of the investigation, including arrests, due to the active investigation and to protect the privacy of the victim or victims and witnesses.

The email states officers arrived on the scene shortly before the information was shared in its news release and on its social media pages shortly after noon.

Police said the investigation is not connected to the search warrant conducted in Riverdale on Jan. 20.

