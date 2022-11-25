‘Police-involved’ shooting near Whitehorse airport leaves one man dead

Few details about event offered, police say dead man was armed with a gun

A “police-involved” shooting led to the death of one man who police say was armed and in the vicinity of the Air North cargo terminal at Whitehorse’s airport.

According to a Nov. 25 statement from the Yukon RCMP, they were called to a report of a man armed with a firearm near the Air North facility on Condor Road, roughly two kilometres from the main terminal of of Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport, shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The police notice states that the Whitehorse RCMP detachment and Yukon RCMP Police Dog Service officers took the call.

“The individual was engaged by police and there was a police-involved shooting. No members of public or law enforcement were seriously physically injured,” the notice reads.

“Police officers immediately provided lifesaving First Aid to the suspect on-scene who was then transported to Whitehorse General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 1330 hours (1:30 p.m.)”

The RCMP say they are not releasing details on the man who was shot pending confirmation of identity and notification of his family.

No further details about the events leading up the shooting were provided, but police say it is being investigated as a criminal matter with the Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit leading the investigation assisted by additional resources from both in and outside the Yukon.

The police say there is no further risk to the public.

The circumstances of the shooting are also being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), an independent civilian police watchdog group that has been engaged by the Yukon government to investigate the police-involved incidents that result in serious injuries or death since 2011. The RCMP notice states that ASIRT representatives are currently in Whitehorse.

The RCMP notice says that as the incident unfolded, airport management and security were contacted to confirm that the airport was not impacted. It remained open.

The scene at the Air North cargo facility is expected to remain the subject of a police cordon in the coming days.

“Yukon Victim Services have been engaged to provide support to those directly affected by this incident, while Yukon RCMP employees are also being supported in their wellness,” the notice reads.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the M Division Major Crime Unit at 867-667-5500, or email at MDiv_MCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Yukon RCMP Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard will be fielding questions about the shooting from reporters on Monday, Nov. 28.

