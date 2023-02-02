Police investigate suspicious death

A section of Fourth Avenue at Ogilvie Street has been closed off this morning as RCMP investigate a suspicious death.

RCMP tweeted the media release about the situation just before 9:15 a.m.

“The area is closed to the public at Ogilvie St and 4th Ave in Whitehorse and only emergency vehicles will be allowed beyond that point,” the release states. “Please continue to monitor the Yukon RCMP website, Yukon RCMP social media platforms and the media for the latest information. At this time there is no immediate danger to the schools or public in this area.”

The area had already been closed off before 8:30 a.m. with many commuters arriving downtown to find they would have to detour to get to their destination.

RCMP say more information will be provided when it is available.

(Stephanie Waddell)