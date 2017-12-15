Investigators have ordered an autopsy, which will take place in Vancouver Dec. 18

Police, coroner investigating suspicious death in Pelly Crossing

The Yukon RCMP and Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating the suspicious death of a 37-year-old man in Pelly Crossing.

Police were notified about his death Dec. 13, according to a press release, and are treating it as suspicious.

Police have not released further details.

Investigators have ordered an autopsy, which will take place in Vancouver Dec. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 867-633-9330.

